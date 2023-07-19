Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone and Ollerton’s Sherwood Heath Cockglode and Rotary Woods have been honoured with the Green Flag Award, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

The Green Flag Award, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is a sign to the public that the space holds the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities, and also recognises the hard work of staff and volunteers in maintaining spaces that meet the needs of their community.

The 78 hectare, Green Flag award winning Vicar Water Country Park has a pond play area and cafe. (Photo by: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paul Peacock, Newark & Sherwood Council leader, said: “Receiving this award is a testament to the work we do to maintain and improve our green spaces and parks.