Clipstone country park and Ollerton woods recognised for quality

Parks and woodland in Clipstone and Ollerton have been honoured with an international quality mark.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST

Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone and Ollerton’s Sherwood Heath Cockglode and Rotary Woods have been honoured with the Green Flag Award, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

The Green Flag Award, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is a sign to the public that the space holds the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities, and also recognises the hard work of staff and volunteers in maintaining spaces that meet the needs of their community.

The 78 hectare, Green Flag award winning Vicar Water Country Park has a pond play area and cafe. (Photo by: Submitted)The 78 hectare, Green Flag award winning Vicar Water Country Park has a pond play area and cafe. (Photo by: Submitted)
Coun Paul Peacock, Newark & Sherwood Council leader, said: “Receiving this award is a testament to the work we do to maintain and improve our green spaces and parks.

Residents have told us how much they value these spaces in our district; we’ve listened, and we understand how important it is for our residents and visitors to be able to access quality green spaces.”

