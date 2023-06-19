News you can trust since 1952
Water firm wants permanent detention at Mansfield school to help the environment

Plans have been submitted for Mansfield Council for a permanent detention at a town school.
By John Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST

However, this has nothing to do with keeping pupils behind after school as punishment.

The plans have been put submitted by Severn Trent Water for a water dentention basin, associated landscape bunds and extension of internal access road on land south east of Samworth Church Academy.

A detention basin manages stormwater run-off by storing it and releasing it gradually until completed drained.

Severn Trent wants to create a new detention basin in the grounds of Samworth Academy. Photo: GoogleSevern Trent wants to create a new detention basin in the grounds of Samworth Academy. Photo: Google
Severn Trent wants to create a new detention basin in the grounds of Samworth Academy. Photo: Google
It is designed in this way to help reduce the risk of flooding in an area.

In a planning statement, Severn Trent said the plans were part of its £76 million investment in the wider Green Recovery Scheme for the Mansfield area which overall aims to reduce flood risk for up to 90,000 people.

Severn Trent said: “The proposed detention basin at Samworth is designed to provide temporary storage of stormwater, removing surface water that would be draining into the sewerage network in the Mansfield area, which becomes inundated during storm events.

"The proposed works involved rerouting the Severn Trent drainage system in Linnet Drive and laying a new surface sewer drainage network around Abbey Road and Villiers Road and routing this to detention basin within the grounds of Samworth.”

The statement concluded: “The development, in combination with other Green Recovery schemes in the Mansfield area, is required to reduce flood resilience whilst also providing environmental benefit to the River Maun through reducing storm overflow activations into local watercourses.”

To view the proposals, visit bit.ly/3JiR1q0

