Hundreds flocked to the park in the summer of 2022 for a show that combined vintage vehicles with family entertainment and helped to re-establish a new era for the park as a ‘destination venue’.

Now it is ready to roll again on Sunday, June 25 (10 am to 4 pm), with organiser Pete Draycott promising a bigger and better event.

"We expect the same number of classic cars, about 130, although we have capacity for 200,” said retired engineer and car enthusiast Pete, 75, who lives close to the park.

Pictured with one of his own classic cars and wife Sandra, retired engineer Pete Draycott, of Mansfield, who has organised the show in conjunction with the Nottingham Triumph Sports Six Club.

"However, we will have much more entertainment this year, with a variety of stalls, music, food and drink, fun and games, and something for all the family.

"We hope to build on the success of last year’s show.”

The free event will be compered by Acacia Radio, while the music will come from Blidworth Brass Band, Beatles tribute band The Fab Two and singer Danny Draycott, who is Pete’s son.

Children’s entertainer Rapide will be there to show off his circus act and magic tricks, while several charities are getting involved too.

This iconic 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air caught many an eye at last year's inaugural Berry Hill Classic Car Show.

More than 20 stallholders will include the Mansfield-based Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, which will invite visitors to don a virtual reality headset to find out what it was like to go down a pit, and Hucknall Flying Club with its model aeroplanes.

Among the classic cars to make an appearance last year were an amazing, yellow 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, a spectacular 1993 GMC Sierra truck and a 1910 steam car.

This year’s event is being run in conjunction with the Nottingham Triumph Sports Six Club, whose area organisers, Nigel Hill and Di Allen, can’t wait for the show and are pleased to support it.

They said: “It is a great opportunity to see a selection of historic vehicles from the golden age of motoring, lovingly restored and maintained by their dedicated owners.

"Some of these vehicles were the backbone of our motoring history during the last century.”