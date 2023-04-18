Vince Eager, one of Britain's first pop stars, rolls back the years in Mansfield

Eager released a string of singles in the late 1950s and early 1960s and appeared on many TV music shows before working on the cabaret circuit and moving to the USA.

He is now 82 but lives in Nottinghamshire and is to host a talk and question-and-answer session to coincide with an exhibition at Mansfield Museum on the town’s iconic former Granada music venue and cinema.

The exhibition has been organised by Mansfield 103.2 radio presenter Ian ‘Watko’ Watkins, who also runs the website, the granadamansfield.co.uk, which preserves memories of the venue.

Vince Eager, pictured in 1960. He was one of Britain's original pop stars.

Ian said: “Vince has a wealth of tales to tell about the glory days of rock ‘n’ roll.

"This lunchtime event offers a rare opportunity to get a unique insight into a very exciting period for British music.”

The free talk takes place in Groucho’s Bar at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Leeming Street on Saturday, April 29 at 1.30 pm. Seats will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

The event will also give visitors the chance to hear parts of a recently discovered audition tape recorded by former Mansfield group, Shane Fenton and The Fentones.

The event will feature an early recording by Shane Fenton, later to become chart-topping star Alvin Stardust, who grew up in Mansfield.

Fenton (real name Bernard William Jewry), born in 1942, grew up in Mansfield and made the top 40 with four singles in the early 60s.

However, he rose to fame in the 70s and 80s as Alvin Stardust. Among seven top-ten hits was ‘Jealous Mind’, which was number one in the charts for 11 weeks in 1974. He died nine years ago.

The Granada exhibition, which features photos, memorabilia and nostalgic information, is running at the museum until the end of May.

It recalls the West Gate venue’s glory days in the Swinging Sixties when it hosted concerts by blockbuster artistes such as The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Cliff Richard and Billy Fury.

It had opened in 1930 as a successful cinema but diversified when the increasing popularity of television had a damaging effect on the film industry.