Covid and healthcare support for Mansfield residents at pop up event
A health and wellbeing pop up event is set to take place on the Bellamy Estate in Mansfield later this month.
Residents can pop along to Trowell Court Community Centre, Bellamy Road between 10am and 3pm on Monday, January 24, where a range of healthcare service providers will be available.
Services will include first, second and booster doses of the Covid vaccine, via the NHS vaccination bus (for over 16s and those who have not had Covid within the last 28 days), Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) to take away and support with signing up to a GP if not registered with a practice.
Refreshments will be available, provided by the Friends of Bellamy and Bellamy Road Tenants and Residents Association.
Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.