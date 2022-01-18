Residents can pop along to Trowell Court Community Centre, Bellamy Road between 10am and 3pm on Monday, January 24, where a range of healthcare service providers will be available.

Services will include first, second and booster doses of the Covid vaccine, via the NHS vaccination bus (for over 16s and those who have not had Covid within the last 28 days), Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) to take away and support with signing up to a GP if not registered with a practice.

Refreshments will be available, provided by the Friends of Bellamy and Bellamy Road Tenants and Residents Association.