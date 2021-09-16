A new group has been launched with a ‘stay and play’ event, initially aimed at parents and young children, the brain child of 31-year-old Helen Vale.

The mum-of-two, a childminder, is hoping ultimately to create a public meeting place and café where everyone, of any age and background will be ‘welcome to feel supported and included’.

The hub, which is currently based at the Old Meeting House, on Stockwell Gate, started with a session when a small group of mums and toddlers dropped in for a morning ‘stay and play’ session.

Toddlers having fun at the new 'stay and play' session part of a new Mansfield community hub organised by Mansfield Woodhouse mum Helen Vale.

It is already growing in popularity, by word of mouth, as about 12 people turned up for a second session.

Inclusive for all

Helen said: “I used to live in Newark where there is a fantastic community hub, with lots of events and activities, I loved to go to there as a stay-at-home-mum with young children.

“It gave me the chance to meet other people and make friends, but there didn’t seem to be anything similar in the Mansfield area.

“So, I decided I would try to to set something up myself. It’s a dream that it will expand and expand bringing people to together.

“We just want to make it inclusive for everyone, not just mums and toddlers but for people of all ages, all backgrounds and cultures.

“I wanted it to be accessible and affordable, as well as something that works inter-generationally and multi-culturally. We have already had our posters translated into Romanian and Hungarian.

“Initially we wanted to provide a safe place where people could go to a café, have a coffee and chat with other adults, while the children play with a few toys and other children, but ultimately it will be a place for everyone to meet.”

Helen is being helped with organising the group by Rob Bryant, a neighbourhood coordinator with Community Friendly Nottinghamshire.

She hopes people will send in their ideas or get in touch to help grow the community project. If anyone wants any more information about the group email her at [email protected]