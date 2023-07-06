News you can trust since 1952
Church festival brings speeches and entertainment to Mansfield park

Church organisers are preparing to welcome visitors to a Mansfield park to experience inspirational speeches and live entertainment on their doorstep following a succesfull event last year.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read

Berry Hill Church Festival will be hosted by Life Church, Mansfield, at Berry Hill Park on Sunday, July 16, from 10.30am.

The festival welcomes all to attend, offering live entertainment and speeches from members.

Rob Hurd, of Life Church, said: “We are a lively, and welcoming church.

The Berry Hill park event will feature live music, including gospel songs and modern music to embrace faith. Photo: Life Church, MansfieldThe Berry Hill park event will feature live music, including gospel songs and modern music to embrace faith. Photo: Life Church, Mansfield
The Berry Hill park event will feature live music, including gospel songs and modern music to embrace faith. Photo: Life Church, Mansfield
“We want everyone who comes to Life Church to feel welcomed, accepted, and cared for.

“We believe everyone is important and has a part to play, and that God can use each of us for His glory.”

There will be a teen challenge of testimonies, an inspiring message from Ben Jack, a DJ and evangelist from Manchester.

Some of the testimonies will feature personal insight from young people, talking about their life of addiction and how they are free.

For children, the festival features a performance from The Amazing Dougee Dug Dug, whose songs have been used in churches and schools internationally.

The church uses modern songs for worship and has been described as a having a “relaxed and informal” approach.

In a festival last year, the church saw more than 100 visitors flock to Berry Hill park.

Part of the festival entertainment includes live bands playing gospel songs, as the church said they hope to see an even better turnout than last year.

Mr Hurd said it is important for children and young people to feel welcome, loved and accepted by Life Church.

For additional information about the church and festival, see life-church.uk or email [email protected]

