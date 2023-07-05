Community groups shine in the sun at High Sheriff’s Sherwood Forest festival

Prof Veronica Pickering, new High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, welcomed more than 300 people to a community festival event at RSPB Sherwood Forest.

Fellow High Sheriffs from neighbouring counties and Sir John Peace, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, were among the special guests.

Prof Pickering said: “It was a wonderful day and I was delighted we were able to bring together such a diverse array of youth organisations.

Nottinghamshire High Sheriff Professor Veronica Pickering DL addresses the reception event at RSPB Sherwood Forest. Photo: Sam Turley

“Providing a platform for groups and individuals who do such magnificent work for our county’s young people in particular is important to me.

“I want to use my term in office to help raise awareness of what they have done and continue to support our wider communities.

“Sherwood Forest provided a beautiful setting for our celebrations and the sun certainly shone to help make it an inspiring occasion for everyone.

The event also included representatives of Nottinghamshire and national charities

There was also a Battle of Britain memorial flight flypast, with a World War Two hurricane passing three times above the reserve in recognition of Prof Pickering’s role as honorary air commodore of the 504 County of Nottingham squadron.

Prof Pickering has a passion for conservation and is a member of the RSPB Council.

Gemma Howarth, RSPB area manager for the RSPB, added: “It was a fantastic occasion for us to be involved with.

