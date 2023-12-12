Christmas tree created out of wooly hats by Mansfield Marians WI
and live on Freeview channel 276
The hats have been knitted and crocheted with green wool and all have a large pompom to denote the baubles on the tree.
The “tree” will be on display in the Rushley on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, throughout December and after that the hats will be donated to the Beacon Project for distribution to their homeless clients.
The members enjoyed making the hats from various shades and types of wool, and those who do not knit or crochet enthusiastically provided the pompoms so it was a joint effort.
Mansfield Marians WI are a small but friendly group with a very wide age range and all women are welcome to come along to the meetings for fun, friendship, crafts and interesting talks.
They meet on the third Thursday of every month in the Function Room at the Rushley pub at 7.30pm.