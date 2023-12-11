The great pictures show infant schoolkids from across Mansfield and Ashfield enjoying their school’s nativity plays.

They are certainly occasions that these kids will remember long into adulthood.

Amongst the schools featured are Mansfield’s St Peters School nativity in 1969, Abbey Primary School, Kirkby’s Morvern Park and Peafield Lane School in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you can recognise.

You can enjoy plenty more content from Mansfield and Ashfield, here.

1 . Northfield Primary School Northfield Primary School's Foundation Unit perform a nativity in 2011, Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

2 . Abbey Primary School Abbey Prinary School's Year 2 nativity. Photo: Roger Grayson Photo Sales

3 . Abbey Prinary School Abbey Prinary School's Year 1 perform a nativity. Photo: Roger Grayson Photo Sales

4 . Abbey Prinary School Abbey Primary School's foundation nativity in 2011. Photo: Roger Grayson Photo Sales