News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Show your support at Mansfield Methodist Church Christmas Fayre

Get involved and show your support at this year’s’ Mansfield Methodist Church Christmas Fayre

By Shelley Marriott
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The event is taking place on Saturday, December 17, from 10am to noon at the church in Big Barn Lane.

More stall holders are still needed so if you are interested in being a stall holder, which costs £10, email [email protected]

Read More
12 of the best Pizza takeaways in Mansfield – according to Google ratings
The Christmas Fayre is taking place the Methodist Church in Big Barn Lane, Mansfield

Most Popular

Everyone is welcome to visit the Christmas Fayre on the day where there will be refreshments, a cake stall and lots of activities for children.