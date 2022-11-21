Show your support at Mansfield Methodist Church Christmas Fayre
Get involved and show your support at this year’s’ Mansfield Methodist Church Christmas Fayre
By Shelley Marriott
The event is taking place on Saturday, December 17, from 10am to noon at the church in Big Barn Lane.
More stall holders are still needed so if you are interested in being a stall holder, which costs £10, email [email protected]
Everyone is welcome to visit the Christmas Fayre on the day where there will be refreshments, a cake stall and lots of activities for children.