Christmas Festivals are returning in Ashfield
Three Christmas Festivals are being held in Ashfield this year after they were put on hold last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The festivals will feature live entertainment, giant snow globes and 3D feature lighting, a Christmas market selling hot food, drinks, crafts and gifts and they will conclude with the official lights switch on.
Coun Rachel Madden, cabinet member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “The Christmas Festivals are a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate. After not being able to host them last year, we really hope to see as many residents as possible coming and enjoying the events.
“We are proud that we are able to hold these popular events in our town centres once again. It will be fantastic to see all three towns buzzing with visitors and Christmas spirit. We have held some wonderful events this year and these three festivals will finish the year off with a bang.”
The Christmas Festivals will be held in Kirkby Plaza on Friday, November 26, from 4pm to 8pm, in Market Place car park, Sutton, on Saturday, November 27, from 10am and 5pm and in Market Place, Hucknall, on Wednesday, December 1, from 4pm to 8pm.
