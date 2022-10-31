Kirkby's Men in Sheds to make hedgehog boxes for Harron Homes developments

Men in Sheds is a global woodworking and crafts organisation set up to help older men find a sense of community and purpose after they enter retirement.

With various workshops located throughout the country, the organisation has helped numerous men suffering from mental health issues find a source of wellbeing in craftsmanship, teaching them valuable skills in the process.

The boxes will provide clean and warm homes for hedgehogs during the hibernation, which begins in October and November and lasts until the spring.

Julie Cliff from Harron Homes with John Stirland from Men in Sheds

The boxes will be concealed in undergrowth around the gardens of showhomes at various Harron Homes developments in Nottinghamshire and across the East Midlands.

This is just one of a number of projects undertaken by Harron, with other projects including the installation of hedgehog highways at its developments and donations to local hedgehog sanctuaries. All of these projects aim to support the UK hedgehog population, which has been in serious decline in recent years, putting these spiky creatures on the vulnerable list.

The autumn period is when hedgehogs start to build their nests, which makes their plight particularly poignant since they often build nests underneath bonfire piles. Because of this, it is vital to check for nests before lighting a bonfire and to provide alternative places for the animals to hibernate safely.

Sheriff John Stirland, one of the organisers of the Men in Sheds in Kirkby, said: “We love to provide good quality craftsmanship wherever it’s needed.

"We have sheds all over the country, many near Harron Homes developments; we’re always happy to work together to produce things for our local community.”

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be able to contribute homes for hedgehogs in time for the winter and support our local Men in Sheds.