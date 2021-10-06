The annual Huthwaite Community Christmas Dinner is offering 50 places for the free three-course lunch with turkey and all the trimmings, to be held at the All Saints’ Centre, on December 25.

The dinner, is being held in conjunction with the All Saints’ Church, at the centre which is at the corner of Common Road and Blackwell Road.

Huthwaite mum-of-two April Hunt, who works as a HR business partner, has taken over running the voluntary event this year, with help from her husband who usually works in medical sales as a territory manager.

Facebook/ Huthwaite Community Christmas Dinner

April said; “Unfortunately, the Huthwaite annual Christmas dinner had to be cancelled last year, due to the Covid pandemic.

"But this year, it’s on again, and we want to invite anyone in the community who may be alone this Christmas. It can be a lonely time for lots of people, particularly the elderly, but also for all sorts of people from different ages and backgrounds, for all sorts of reasons.

"It maybe that someone is unable to cook for themselves this year, or perhaps they might be struggling financially and can’t afford to buy a turkey. With people being furloughed and rising food prices there has been a lot of hardship during the pandemic.

"But no one should eat a microwave meal or be on their own at Christmas. We want to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas with a festive afternoon of good food and good fellowship,” she added.

The Christmas dinner is planned to be held from 12noon to 4pm, and will include a starter, main and a pud. It is hoped there will be a festive game of bingo afterwards, and traditional carols and music will be playing.

April is also calling on people to volunteer to help prep the food the day before and on the day and for others to volunteers as hosts helping to serve the food and chat during the event.

To book a place at the meal or to volunteer to help out, please contact April on 07376 666 802. Visit the Huthwaite Community Christmas Meal page on Facebook for more information.