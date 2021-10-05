Worship has now completely ceased at the red brick Victorian Zion Methodist Church on Market Street.

The last Methodist church in the town, it closed its red wooden doors for the final time after a 140 years.

Methodists and those from other denominations joined with residents for a poignant service led by Rev Peter Taylor, a minister in the South Normanton and Borders Mission Methodist Circuit on Sunday.

South Normanton's Zion Methodist Church chief steward Freda Ludlam who has served the church for many years. The last church service was held on Sunday October 3. Residents of the area have been able to visit the church for a few hours this week for one last look inside the building.

Rev Taylor said: “Our very last service on Sunday was one of thanksgiving, farewell but also of ‘moving on’.

“It was very well attended, there were lots of former church members there as well as Methodist and worshippers from the local area, as well as people from the village. There was a mixture of sadness but also the spirit of thanksgiving, for all that had gone on in the church over the years.

"We took the moment to remember all those people who had served in the church, and the various groups that had met there over the years.

South Normanton Zion Methodist Church - chief steward Freda Ludlam showing visitors some of the old documents.

“Afterwards, the congregation shared their memories with a chat, and we had a special cake and refreshments. It was the very last Sunday service, our final act of worship, the church will now cease to meet.”

Those who wish to continue worshipping in a Methodist church will have to travel to the Pixton, Alfreton and Sutton areas.

The church was open on Tuesday (October 5) and Wednesday (October 6), for a few hours to let people have one final look at the building.

South Normanton Zion Methodist Church - Jillian Naylor, a former church member comes back to look at old photos and books.

South Normanton Zion Methodist Church held its final service on Sunday, October 3.