Christmas breakfast at Mansfield church to support struggling families

A breakfast feast was also enjoyed by those in attendance as well as Christmas craft activities provided for the children.

The event was free of charge, but all participants were encouraged to bring along one or more new gifts which were then wrapped up ready to be delivered to children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 60 members and friends attended the event

Denis Hill, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said: “Over the past few decades Mansfield people have been very generous in their outlook towards those less well-off and on this occasion, they provided around 120 gifts to help improve the lives of our local families.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Gifts were donated and wrapped at the event