Christmas breakfast at Mansfield church to support struggling families
Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mansfield joined together to provide Christmas presents to children.
A breakfast feast was also enjoyed by those in attendance as well as Christmas craft activities provided for the children.
The event was free of charge, but all participants were encouraged to bring along one or more new gifts which were then wrapped up ready to be delivered to children.
Denis Hill, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said: “Over the past few decades Mansfield people have been very generous in their outlook towards those less well-off and on this occasion, they provided around 120 gifts to help improve the lives of our local families.”
