The pupils at Wainwright Primary Academy, Mansfield braved the rain and windy conditions to give a rousing performance at the town centre Christmas market.

Supported by parents, teachers and members of the Mansfield town centre policing team, they made light of a last-minute venue change and sang for around an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

The event was part of a wider programme of activities organised by the Nottinghamshire Police Cadets – a nationally recognised youth group that gives children the chance to learn more about the police and take part in community related activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters in the Mini Police Cadet force and Nottinghamshire Police help entertain shoppers in Mansfield with festive carol concert.

The Mini Police, operated in partnership with local primary schools, are the youngest of the force’s cadets.

Helen Ridley, partnership officer at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The Mini police programme is a fun way of introducing children to what modern policing is all about. It gives them an opportunity to learn about their safety, their role within their community and how officers work to keep them and their families safe.

“Our initial plan was to have the children singing outside, but as things turned out we were all grateful for a last-minute move into the Christmas market entertainment tent.

“It was also great to see so many members of the town centre policing team supporting them on the day – and even joining them on stage. I would like to thank PC Kev Marshall and PCSO Romek Kordecki for all their help in organising the event.”

Once they had finished singing the children enjoyed a meal at McDonald’s – thanks to a donation by Councillor Marion Bradshaw from her local community fund.

Julia Hallam, of the Wainwright Primary Academy, said: “We are delighted to have taken part in the Mini Police programme which gives children many positive experiences of policing and gets us further involved in the community.

“The carol service was our first Mini Policing event, which despite the weather was a huge success. The children sang beautifully in front of family, friends and the community.

“Special thanks to Councillor Marion Bradshaw and her husband for their continued support. The children enjoyed a visit to McDonalds and received a selection box gifted from Marion.”