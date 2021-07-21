Children on Sutton hospital ward get games thanks to caring Mansfield mum's running challenge

Poorly children on a Sutton hospital ward will get to play fun games thanks to a caring Mansfield mum’s fundraising effort.

By Dale Spridgeon
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:39 am

Busy HR manager Gurbinder Bains pulled in £3,500 for the King’s Mill Hospital children’s ward with a 50-mile running challenge.

From the money she purchased a ‘wish list’ of games and consoles, including two PS4, one PS5, 15 games and three TVs, and a Nintendo switch, while the remaining amount of £1,548.41 will be used to redecorate The Den.

The cash was handed over at a presentation attended by Gurbinder, her son Saajan Singh Bains, 10, (who will be 11 on Sunday), Richard Mitchell, Sherwood Forest Hospitals Chief Executive and Sarah Limb, Ward Sister for Ward 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Gurbinder Bains - presented games at King's Mill Hospital children's ward. Pictured:(from left) are Saajan Singh Bains, Richard Mitchell, Sherwood Forest Hospitals' Chief Executive, and Sarah Limb, Ward Sister for Ward 25 and Gurbinder Bains.
Gurbinder Bains - presented games at King's Mill Hospital children's ward. Pictured:(from left) are Saajan Singh Bains, Richard Mitchell, Sherwood Forest Hospitals' Chief Executive, and Sarah Limb, Ward Sister for Ward 25 and Gurbinder Bains.

Read More

Read More
Marcus Rashford backs school holiday fun and food scheme coming to Mansfield

Gurbinder had set herself the task of running 50 miles in a month, from May 19 – June 19, and despite a slight knee injury, comfortably achieved her target.

She said: “My son Saajan was at the heart of it, and he was very proud to be at the presentation. I’m always doing something but on this occasion, we wanted to do some fundraising for children on the ward, especially as Saajan was treated there some years ago.

Gurbinder added: “Taking up running has helped keep me motivated, it’s fantastic for health and well-being.

"I could barely run for more than a minute, not that long ago, but now I can run 5k without stopping. For me, it was quite a big challenge but running is a great way to switch off and gives me a chance to enjoy listening to my music.”

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Gurbinder BainsMansfieldSutton