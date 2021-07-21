Children on Sutton hospital ward get games thanks to caring Mansfield mum's running challenge
Poorly children on a Sutton hospital ward will get to play fun games thanks to a caring Mansfield mum’s fundraising effort.
Busy HR manager Gurbinder Bains pulled in £3,500 for the King’s Mill Hospital children’s ward with a 50-mile running challenge.
From the money she purchased a ‘wish list’ of games and consoles, including two PS4, one PS5, 15 games and three TVs, and a Nintendo switch, while the remaining amount of £1,548.41 will be used to redecorate The Den.
The cash was handed over at a presentation attended by Gurbinder, her son Saajan Singh Bains, 10, (who will be 11 on Sunday), Richard Mitchell, Sherwood Forest Hospitals Chief Executive and Sarah Limb, Ward Sister for Ward 25.
Gurbinder had set herself the task of running 50 miles in a month, from May 19 – June 19, and despite a slight knee injury, comfortably achieved her target.
She said: “My son Saajan was at the heart of it, and he was very proud to be at the presentation. I’m always doing something but on this occasion, we wanted to do some fundraising for children on the ward, especially as Saajan was treated there some years ago.
Gurbinder added: “Taking up running has helped keep me motivated, it’s fantastic for health and well-being.
"I could barely run for more than a minute, not that long ago, but now I can run 5k without stopping. For me, it was quite a big challenge but running is a great way to switch off and gives me a chance to enjoy listening to my music.”