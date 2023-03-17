News you can trust since 1952
Children from Leas Park Junior School celebrate World Book Day

Children from Leas Park Junior School in Mansfield Woodhouse dressed up as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:15 GMT- 1 min read

Throughout the day the children took park in activities and lessons based around a book chosen by their teacher and produced artwork and writing.

Alison Fearn, from Leas Park Junior School, said: The children each chose their own book to bring in, a favourite, and dressed up as a character from that book.

"They all thoroughly enjoyed the day.

"We read ‘The true story of the 3 little pigs’ in year 3, ‘Unbelievable’ in Year 4, ‘Tuesday’ in Year 5 and ‘Flanimals’ in Year 6.

"All the children did some written work on their book, and then some creative work in the afternoon such as making origami frogs from the book Tuesday.

"We had a variety of costumes including Harry Potter, Marcus Rashford, Willy Wonka, Cat in the Hat, Gangsta Granny even 101 Dalmatians.”

