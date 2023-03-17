Throughout the day the children took park in activities and lessons based around a book chosen by their teacher and produced artwork and writing.

Alison Fearn, from Leas Park Junior School, said:

"They all thoroughly enjoyed the day.

"We read ‘The true story of the 3 little pigs’ in year 3, ‘Unbelievable’ in Year 4, ‘Tuesday’ in Year 5 and ‘Flanimals’ in Year 6.

"All the children did some written work on their book, and then some creative work in the afternoon such as making origami frogs from the book Tuesday.

"We had a variety of costumes including Harry Potter, Marcus Rashford, Willy Wonka, Cat in the Hat, Gangsta Granny even 101 Dalmatians.”

