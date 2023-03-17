News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
34 minutes ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
5 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
7 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
8 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

The Forest View Academy pupils joined by their mums, grandparents and carers for special Mother's Day cream tea

Pupils at The Forest View Academy in New Ollerton were joined by their mums, grandmas and carers for a special Mother’s Day cream tea.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:16 GMT- 1 min read

June Harriman, office manager, said: “The Mother's Day Cream Tea is something we do every year for mums and grandmas to attend if they wish.

"They have unlimited tea and coffee and a cream tea and we also hold a raffle during the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We raise money from this to be used for outdoor play equipment for the children.

Mother's Day tea at The Forest View Academy in New Ollerton
Mother's Day tea at The Forest View Academy in New Ollerton
Mother's Day tea at The Forest View Academy in New Ollerton
Most Popular
Read More
21 of the best cafes, tea rooms and bistros in Mansfield – based on Google revie...

"A parent emailed to say the following ‘I just wanted to share how lovely today's event was. It was a real nice treat for myself and I'm sure other mums, nana and carers to be invited into school, given the chance to take five and feel a little bit special when for so many families' times over the last few years have been very hard. The staff should be commended and I wanted to send a little message to say thank you’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Comments like the above make all of the hard work worthwhile.”