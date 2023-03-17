The Forest View Academy pupils joined by their mums, grandparents and carers for special Mother's Day cream tea
Pupils at The Forest View Academy in New Ollerton were joined by their mums, grandmas and carers for a special Mother’s Day cream tea.
June Harriman, office manager, said: “The Mother's Day Cream Tea is something we do every year for mums and grandmas to attend if they wish.
"They have unlimited tea and coffee and a cream tea and we also hold a raffle during the event.
"We raise money from this to be used for outdoor play equipment for the children.
"A parent emailed to say the following ‘I just wanted to share how lovely today's event was. It was a real nice treat for myself and I'm sure other mums, nana and carers to be invited into school, given the chance to take five and feel a little bit special when for so many families' times over the last few years have been very hard. The staff should be commended and I wanted to send a little message to say thank you’.
“Comments like the above make all of the hard work worthwhile.”