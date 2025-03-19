Have any new businesses opened in the area within the last nine months that you think should be featured? Let us know!
1. Cosi Tea Room
Cosi Tea Room opened in May. A family-run business on Clumber Street serving fresh homemade cakes and pastries! Group bookings are accepted. Photo: Cosi Tea Room
2. Bear & Beans
Bear & Beans opened in Mansfield in April on Albert Street. Photo: Bear & Beans
3. Mansfield pop-up shop
Mansfield Forward BID opened a pop-up shop at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre to assist small businesses in testing the retail experience. Photo: Mansfield Forward BID
4. Warsop Doggy Social Club & Home Boarding.
Warsop Doggy Social Club & Home Boarding opened earlier this year, providing a variety of services for dogs, including social sessions, boarding, and private access to a secure outdoor area. Photo: Warsop Doggy Social Club & Home Boarding.