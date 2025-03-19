Check out these 12 new businesses in the Mansfield and Ashfield area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 14:44 BST
To support new businesses in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, we have created a list of those that opened in the last nine months.

Cosi Tea Room opened in May. A family-run business on Clumber Street serving fresh homemade cakes and pastries! Group bookings are accepted.

1. Cosi Tea Room

Bear & Beans opened in Mansfield in April on Albert Street.

2. Bear & Beans

Mansfield Forward BID opened a pop-up shop at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre to assist small businesses in testing the retail experience.

3. Mansfield pop-up shop

Warsop Doggy Social Club & Home Boarding opened earlier this year, providing a variety of services for dogs, including social sessions, boarding, and private access to a secure outdoor area.

4. Warsop Doggy Social Club & Home Boarding.

