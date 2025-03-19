Officers use missing phone to identify Mansfield burglary suspect

Quick-thinking response officers used a missing mobile phone to track down and arrest a burglary suspect.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers had been called to an address in Cropwell Court, Mansfield, after an 81-year-old man reported a burglary in the early hours of Monday, March 17.

Realising that his phone had been taken, the officers used the victim’s iPad to track its location and narrow down a search area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 35-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of burglary and is now on police bail.

Quick-thinking response officers used a missing mobile phone to track down and arrest a burglary suspect. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Detective Constable Alan Morton, of the county burglary team, said: “This was an excellent bit of work by the officers involved who used their technical knowledge to locate this victim’s phone and apprehend a suspect.

“What happened in the early hours of Monday was horrible for him and we are doing all we can to ensure he gets justice.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 21 of 17 March 2025.