Check out 10 areas in Mansfield and Ashfield with highest increase in property prices

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST
A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in Mansfield and Ashfield based on their property price growth over a yearly period.

Online Marketing Surgery (OMS) and BLG Development Finance have created their House Price Change Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in Mansfield and Ashfield based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.

The top 10 neighbourhoods in Mansfield and Ashfield with the highest increase in property prices can be found below.

Did your neighbourhood make the list?

Ashfield's Stanton Hill and Skegby neighbourhood has secured the top spot in property price increase. The median property price for the year ending September 2023 was £178,000. For the year ending September 2024, the median property price increased to £224,002, representing a percentage increase of 25.8 per cent.

2. Stanton Hill and Skegby

For Sutton Forest Side and New Cross, Ashfield, the median property price for the year ending September 2023 was £136,500. For the year ending September 2024, it was £169,000, resulting in a percentage increase of 23.8 per cent between September 2023 and September 2024.

3. Sutton Forest Side and New Cross

In Jacksdale and Underwood, Ashfield, the median property price for the year ending September 2023 was £196,500. By the year ending September 2024, this median price rose to £222,500. This represents a percentage increase of 13.2 per cent from September 2023 to September 2024.

4. Jacksdale and Underwood

