Mansfield's Metal Box factory memories in 14 retro photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 10:08 BST
A look back at Metal Box memories…

The factory originally dates back to 1839 and employed thousands of residents over the years until production eventually ceased in 2010.

The Metal Box factory on the Rock Valley brownfield site was demolished – leaving only the clocktower – in 2011 after closing the previous year.

Here are 14 photos from the factory in the sixties.

Did you work here?

An opening evening in 1964 at the factory.

1. Opening evening in 1964

An opening evening in 1964 at the factory. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad

Cracker-pulling time at the Christmas party in 1967.

2. Christmas in 1967

Cracker-pulling time at the Christmas party in 1967. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad

Heading to the 70s and a drivers' presentation from 1971. Do you recognise anyone?

3. 1971

Heading to the 70s and a drivers' presentation from 1971. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad

The Metal Box building was a key part of Mansfield's landscape until it was mostly demolished. All that remains now is the clock tower.

4. Part of the past

The Metal Box building was a key part of Mansfield's landscape until it was mostly demolished. All that remains now is the clock tower. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad

