Mansfield's Metal Box factory memories in 14 retro photos

The Metal Box factory on the Rock Valley brownfield site was demolished – leaving only the clocktower – in 2011 after closing the previous year.
Here are 14 photos from the factory in the sixties.
1. Opening evening in 1964
An opening evening in 1964 at the factory. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad
2. Christmas in 1967
Cracker-pulling time at the Christmas party in 1967. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad
3. 1971
Heading to the 70s and a drivers' presentation from 1971. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad
4. Part of the past
The Metal Box building was a key part of Mansfield's landscape until it was mostly demolished. All that remains now is the clock tower. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad