Charles', Camilla's and Kings to all get free travel from Nottinghamshire bus operator for Coronation Day

The right royal offer of free bus journeys also applies to customers with the surname King.

And if your name is Charlie or Charlotte, the free rides are yours too.

Trentbarton is offer free travel to anyone called Charles, Camilla or King on Saturday. Photo: Lionel Heap.

If those customers use Trentbarton’s mango app to travel their accounts will not be charged – meaning they can travel for free all day across Trentbarton’s network in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

They should just use the app to tap on and tap off as usual and the system will clock their names and not charge them.

