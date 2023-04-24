News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
3 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
4 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
6 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
6 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Charity to run gardening workshops in Hucknall and Ashfield for the lonely and isolated

Gardening workshops to help lonely and isolated people are to be held throughout Ashfield this summer, including in Hucknall.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:16 BST

The workshops will be hosted by the Kirkby-based Ashfield Voluntary Action (AVA) charity, whose mission is to provide support for residents too often marginalised by society.

Deborah Hill, the charity’s new chief executive, explained: “We hope to ignite people’s interest in gardening by offering some free workshops in basic growing and planting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This set of creative garden workshops will very much tackle loneliness and isolation, and we can tailor them to suit individual groups.

Gardening workshops are to be launched by the Ashfield Voluntary Action charity this summer.Gardening workshops are to be launched by the Ashfield Voluntary Action charity this summer.
Gardening workshops are to be launched by the Ashfield Voluntary Action charity this summer.
Most Popular

"If you have a group in mind who you think might benefit from the workshops, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

AVA hopes to launch the workshops, which will be run by volunteers, in the main three areas of Ashfield – Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will be free and open to people of all ages, giving them the chance to take up a new activity, learn new skills and make new friends.

Those who join in will learn how to grow their own fruit and vegetables, create hanging baskets for their homes, set up a herb garden and make wreaths.

Deborah Hill, the new chief executive of Ashfield Voluntary Action.Deborah Hill, the new chief executive of Ashfield Voluntary Action.
Deborah Hill, the new chief executive of Ashfield Voluntary Action.

"The workshops will make people feel good, and raise their confidence,” added Deborah.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gardening is just one of a host of ‘engagement activities’ that AVA has created for people who are still struggling to get their lives back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

Read More
There's nothing like it in Ashfield -- £530,000 house with multiple wow factors

A spokesperson for AVA said: “A lot of people are still lonely and isolated.

"Covid has made it difficult for them to go back out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They are wondering if they will be okay and if they might catch something.

"Some might have lost loved ones and they don’t know how to re-engage because they have been shut away for so long.”

AVA already runs an allotment at Harcourt Street in Kirkby, where produce is grown and there is shelter and storage.

“The allotments team is always looking for volunteers to help out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity also oversees a weekly gardening group at its base, the Health and Wellbeing Centre in Kirkby town centre.

Members have turned the enclosed garden there into a peaceful, private and welcoming sanctuary.

If you are interested in taking part in the gardening workshops, call AVA on 01623 555551 or email [email protected]

Related topics:AshfieldHucknallSutton