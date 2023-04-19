Not just one wow factor but multiple wow factors can be bestowed on this proud property, which is catching the eye of house-hunters in Sutton.

The unique, five-bedroom house on Clumber Street is new to the market with estate agents Bairstow Eves, who have attached a guide price of £530,000 to £550,000.

With spectacular balconies at front and back, there is nothing else quite like it within Ashfield, so please have a look at our photo gallery below to release your own exclamations of ‘wow!’

Spacious, majestic and stunningly presented beyond belief, the house’s tone is set by the entrance hall, leading the way to a 29-foot living room and also a kitchen diner with French doors to a patio. The ground floor contains a utility room, a study and two WCs too.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, no fewer than three of which boast balconies. The master has not one but two en suite rooms, while bedrooms two and three also have en suites, and bedrooms four and five share a family bathroom.

Outside, the front garden is laid to lawn, next to a driveway that has parking space for several vehicles and leads to an integral garage. The back garden is laid to lawn, with a patio and also shrubs providing privacy.

After you’ve studied our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Come on in! The grand entrance hallway sets the tone for the rest of the Sutton property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Luscious living room Luscious is the only word to describe the living room at the £530,000-plus property. With its beautiful fireplace a focal point, the room stretches to 29 feet. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining room and kitchen More majesty to marvel at in the dining room and kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . French doors to patio A second glance at the delightful dining room, with French doors to the right that lead to a patio. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4