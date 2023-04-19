News you can trust since 1952
This unique and majestic five-bedroom house on Clumber Street, Sutton is on the market with a guide price of between £530,000 and £550,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves.

There's nothing like it in Ashfield -- £530,000 house with multiple wow factors

Not just one wow factor but multiple wow factors can be bestowed on this proud property, which is catching the eye of house-hunters in Sutton.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST

The unique, five-bedroom house on Clumber Street is new to the market with estate agents Bairstow Eves, who have attached a guide price of £530,000 to £550,000.

With spectacular balconies at front and back, there is nothing else quite like it within Ashfield, so please have a look at our photo gallery below to release your own exclamations of ‘wow!’

Spacious, majestic and stunningly presented beyond belief, the house’s tone is set by the entrance hall, leading the way to a 29-foot living room and also a kitchen diner with French doors to a patio. The ground floor contains a utility room, a study and two WCs too.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, no fewer than three of which boast balconies. The master has not one but two en suite rooms, while bedrooms two and three also have en suites, and bedrooms four and five share a family bathroom.

Outside, the front garden is laid to lawn, next to a driveway that has parking space for several vehicles and leads to an integral garage. The back garden is laid to lawn, with a patio and also shrubs providing privacy.

After you’ve studied our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

The grand entrance hallway sets the tone for the rest of the Sutton property.

1. Come on in!

The grand entrance hallway sets the tone for the rest of the Sutton property. Photo: Zoopla

Luscious is the only word to describe the living room at the £530,000-plus property. With its beautiful fireplace a focal point, the room stretches to 29 feet.

2. Luscious living room

Luscious is the only word to describe the living room at the £530,000-plus property. With its beautiful fireplace a focal point, the room stretches to 29 feet. Photo: Zoopla

More majesty to marvel at in the dining room and kitchen.

3. Dining room and kitchen

More majesty to marvel at in the dining room and kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

A second glance at the delightful dining room, with French doors to the right that lead to a patio.

4. French doors to patio

A second glance at the delightful dining room, with French doors to the right that lead to a patio. Photo: Zoopla

