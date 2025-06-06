Charity pup cup launches in Mansfield this month for soup kitchen

This month, a town centre establishment will be selling charity pup cups to raise money for Mansfield Soup Kitchen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capo Lounge, located at 2-8 Stockwell Gate, is raising money this June through the sale of 50p pup cups as part of their LoungeAid charity initiative, with the proceeds going to the Mansfield Soup Kitchen.

LoungeAid is an annual initiative where staff and customers at the town centre venue raise funds for a local charity each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield Soup Kitchen is a non profit organisation run by volunteers, operating from 32 Church Street, Mansfield – feeding the homeless every Wednesday from 6.30pm

Charity pup cup this June.

Throughout June, Capo Lounge will be raising money in various way for the soup kitchen.

One of the initiatives the bistro will undertake is selling pup cups for just 50p each, with customers encouraged to make cash donations for these ‘pawsome’ treats.

Along with charity pup cups, the team organised a Disney Quiz on June 4, with more fundraising events throughout the month planned, such as; a Lounge Aid Bingo on June 12, a bake sale set for June 13, a football game scheduled for June 17, and a sip-and-create glass painting session booked in for June 19.

For more information about LoungeAid this year, visit www.facebook.com/LoungeCapo.