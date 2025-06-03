12 volunteering opportunities in Mansfield and Ashfield to mark Volunteers Week

Volunteers’ Week is an annual UK-wide campaign held from the first Monday in June to celebrate and recognise the contributions of volunteers.
The week is a chance to recognise, celebrate, and say thank you to the millions of people who make a difference through volunteering, whether it’s formal or informal, big or small, once a week or once a year.
In a list of volunteering opportunities shared by Mansfield CVS (Mansfield Community & Voluntary Service), there is something for everyone.
Here are 12 volunteering opportunities in the Mansfield area that are currently available.
1. Doggy Dens UK Rescue
Duties will range from cleaning, kennel maintenance and fundraising to assure quality of life for dogs in needs. There is a potential opportunity to work closely with the dogs after they have settled in and built a relationship with the dogs. Volunteers need to be confident around dogs and to understand a dogs needs and be able to work in a team. To apply, contact the email address: [email protected] Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Food Cycle
There are various voluntary roles at FoodCycle in Sutton and Hucknall. The Sutton-based project runs every Wednesday, with host leads starting at 5pm and finishing at 8pm at The Magdalene Centre, Church Avenue, Sutton. The Hucknall project runs every Sunday, with hosting leads starting at noon and finishing at 3pm, at the Central Methodist Church, Baker Street, Hucknall. For more information about volunteering and vacancies, see volunteer.foodcycle.org.uk/volunteer-sign-up Photo: National World
3. The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG)
The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG) exists to conserve, protect, and improve the natural environment in Forest Town, Mansfield. They own and look after Spa Ponds Nature Reserve in Forest Town. Volunteer activities include planting trees, maintaining the bridleway, litter picking and biodiversity improvement. They also hold volunteer work sessions at Spa Ponds once or twice a month all year round, usually starting around at 10am and meeting at the Clipstone Drive entrance opposite the Whitegates Pub. If you are interested then please reach out by email to: [email protected] or telephone chair Shlomo Dowen on (01623) 640134. Photo: The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG)
4. Pleasley Pit Visitor Centre
There are various roles for volunteers at Pleasley Pit Visitor Centre, including retail assistant, café assistant and co-ordinator. For more information, call 01623 818928 or email [email protected] Photo: Phoebe Cox
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.