12 volunteering opportunities in Mansfield and Ashfield to mark Volunteers Week

3 . The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG)

The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG) exists to conserve, protect, and improve the natural environment in Forest Town, Mansfield. They own and look after Spa Ponds Nature Reserve in Forest Town. Volunteer activities include planting trees, maintaining the bridleway, litter picking and biodiversity improvement. They also hold volunteer work sessions at Spa Ponds once or twice a month all year round, usually starting around at 10am and meeting at the Clipstone Drive entrance opposite the Whitegates Pub. If you are interested then please reach out by email to: [email protected] or telephone chair Shlomo Dowen on (01623) 640134. Photo: The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG)