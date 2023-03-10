Charity launches recruitment across Mansfield and Ashfield to support young people

It comes after the charty saw an increased demand following the coronavirus pandemic and as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

The Mansfield, Ashfield and Nottinghamshire branches of the charity are recruiting for 49 roles across the supported housing team, with opportunities for people who are just starting their careers, as well as positions for managers and experienced workers who are considering a change in direction.

It is also training all team members in how to provide financial advice to young people in their care, with guidance on key skills such as budgeting, managing the cost of living crisis and balancing the costs of a weekly shop.

YMCA Robin Hood Group is a regional charity whose mission is to ensure every young person is empowered to belong, contribute and thrive together in our communities, dedicated to improving long-term healthy living, youth development and social responsibility.

Helen Lambert, group head of supported housing, said: “We aim to provide good quality, safe accommodation to young people and give them the opportunity to discover who they are and what they could become.

“We are currently seeing a surge in demand from young people, who are dealing with the impact of the pandemic, coupled with the cost-of-living crisis which, sadly, we expect will hit this age group even harder in the coming months.

“In order to meet this unprecedented need for accommodation and support, we are expanding our team across a variety of roles. Previous experience in the housing sector isn’t essential, and we provide thorough training to our team members.”

Vacancies include support service manager, senior youth housing support worker, tenancy sustainment worker, housing duty worker and housing duty manager.