Channel 5’s Skin A&E is looking for people from Mansfield for new series

Following on from the success of the first two series, the doors to the Skin A&E clinic will be open for a third time, where a team of top UK dermatologists will give participants a free consultation, advice and medical treatment if appropriate.

The series is set in a private skin clinic and follows some of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists as they treat patients with a range of skin conditions.

The casting team is currently looking for people in Mansfield, and the surrounding areas, with cysts, lipomas and other lumps and bumps who have, for example, been told that their condition cannot be treated on the NHS, that they are on a long waiting list for treatment or the treatment they have been hoping to receive has been delayed.

Applicants who are picked must be willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition and be available for filming for one day between November 2021 and January 2022. All applicants must be legal residents of the UK, currently live in the UK and be aged 18 and above.

To get more information and fill in an application form please email the production company at [email protected]

Deadline for applications is Friday, December 17.