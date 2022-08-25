Changes to Mansfield and Ashfield bus services affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year trentbarton, along with all bus operators, was asked by the Department for Transport to carry out a full network review.

The resulting forecasts of numbers returning to travel by bus means that several loss-making routes will need to be adapted so trentbarton can continue running the services used by most customers.

trentbarton has been working in close partnership with the relevant local authorities over the last few months to ensure a number of the at-risk services have been retained.

trentbarton is making changes to it network and services in Mansfield and Ashfield

The changes identified to be in place from October 2 include the nines with changes to improve reliability and an earlier morning journey from Sutton to Derby for commuters, the threes will see the Mansfield night owl withdrawn and 90 evening journeys may be subject to change or withdrawal.

From Heanor they will be to Hucknall via the amberline route, which will also cover Harrier Park in Hucknall in place of the C1, and Mansfield via the black cat route. Between Heanor and Eastwood these will give a 10-minute frequency combined with the rainbow one.

The new network will provide a link to Hucknall train/tram station from the Kimberley and Watnall areas. A new Sunday service between Langley Mill and Hucknall will be introduced.

Drivers currently working on all routes affected will all be redeployed to other services, which will ease the recent disruption to the timetables due to the industry-wide shortage of drivers.

Jeff Counsell, trentbarton’s managing director, said: “Sadly customer numbers have not yet recovered to the point where we can run all our existing services.

“The bus sector was hit very hard by the pandemic, the lockdowns and the persistent negative messages about the potential spreading of coronavirus on public transport.

“We have been talking to the local councils for several weeks about the changes we needed to consider to ensure a sustainable and commercially viable network.

“Through these discussions, some at-risk areas or journeys are being financially supported by central and local government, including the extension of the Bus Recovery Grant until April 2023. Because of this we have been able to retain more of the network than would otherwise have been possible.

“The network review also enabled us to make some improvements to various routes, looking at putting more journeys on at key times for workers and improving reliability so we run on time even more of the time.

“The services being reduced will free up drivers who will be very welcome on other routes as we endeavour to improve their reliability.”

This comes after trentbarton announced plans to axe the 141 route, which connects rural and urban Ashfield, Mansfield and Newark and Sherwood to Nottingham, after it faced being removed due to low passenger numbers.

Ashfield District Council has confirmed Stagecoach will take on the route from September 5, with funding to be provided for a year, with the option for another 12-month extension.