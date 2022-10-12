Changes afoot as Langley Mill Academy is told by Ofsted it must improve

Langley Mill Academy, which has 282 pupils aged seven to 11 on its books, has been handed a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

It was also given the same rating in four individual categories, which cover the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

However, the Bailey Brook Crescent school, near Eastwood, is hopeful of turning round its fortunes after implementing a number of reforms.

Improvements must be made to the curriculum at Langley Mill Academy, say Ofsted inspectors.

In 2018, it became part of the Nottingham-based Djanogly Learning Trust, which runs eight academies across the East Midlands.

And the Ofsted report revealed the school had “undergone a period of significant changes in leadership”.

Also, its curriculum was in the process of being revised and refined “to help pupils understand their community and the wider world”.

At the time of the inspection, the head teacher was absent from the school. But it has just been announced that a new head, John Richardson, will be taking over in January.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Mr Richardson has a wealth of experience, especially in the area of special educational needs (SEN).

“He will work closely with the current leadership team to build and sustain the improvements that have already taken place this term.”

The Ofsted inspection took place before this term, in mid-July, and pinpointed a failure to give the right support quickly enough to “some pupils with challenging behaviour”.

Other pupils did not read quickly and efficiently because the materials they were given did not match their development.

And some pupils – often the most disadvantaged in school – did not have “a secure understanding of British values, including respect, tolerance and democracy”.

"They are not fully prepared for life in wider society,” said the Ofsted inspectors. “Leaders must ensure that all pupils receive a curriculum that prepares them well for life in a democratic, multicultural Britain.”

The inspectors felt the curriculum was “not well-sequenced” and stressed the need for teachers to “have the necessary knowledge and expertise to develop and implement” it.

On a positive note, the report said “most pupils demonstrate positive attitudes and understand the school’s values of respect, confidence, aspiration, determination and kindness”.

It went on: "Pupils are polite, courteous and welcoming, and most move around the school in a calm and purposeful manner.

"They understand the school rules and expectations well, and they feel safe.

"Pupils also enjoy the wide range of clubs the school has to offer.”

The inspectors found that teachers “typically manage pupils’ behaviour well” and enjoyed working at the school.

Leaders’ recent actions had supported teachers’ wellbeing and reduced their workload.

Liz Anderson, chief executive officer of the Djanogly Trust, said: “We recognise that elements of the curriculum at Langley Mill Academy need to be developed further.

"Steps are being taken to address the areas that Ofsted has highlighted for improvement.

"We welcome Ofsted's findings that most pupils demonstrate positive attitudes and understand the school’s values.

"Inspectors have also acknowledged that safeguarding is a high priority. Pupils feel safe, and safeguarding arrangements are effective.