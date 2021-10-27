What better way than to hunt down those ghosts that are said to haunt the old buildings and places of the Mansfield area and the rest of Nottinghamshire?

The county has long been home to paranormal activity – from mysterious noises and smells to strange sightings and amazing apparitions.

It is said that Nottinghamshire is littered with such a wide range of ghostly goings-on because its past is inextricably linked both to the opulent wealth of the establishment and to the abject poverty of the working class.

So, to prepare ourselves for Halloween, let’s go on a terrifying tour of 12 of the most haunted buildings and places across the county - complete with photos of how they look now or when they were at their spookiest!

1. Rufford Abbey Rufford Abbey might be a beautiful spot during daylight when families enjoy lovely walks. But come dusk, there have been reports of chanting ghostly monks walking the decayed halls, and of children laughing eerily.

2. Clumber Park Clumber Park is the perfect place for a family stroll or to take the dog for a walk. But when the sun goes down, many have reported seeing a 'grey lady', who walks slowly into the mist where she disappears.

3. The Village, Mansfield We know The Village on Midworth Street as a former nightclub and now an activity centre. But the building was used as a slaughterhouse in the 1800s and legend has it that a woman named Catherine and her young son were murdered there. Enough to give you the creeps, especially as the sounds of a boy crying and a piano playing have been heard.

4. Newstead Abbey The ancestral home of the poet, Lord Byron, is said to be home to enough ghostly characters to justify a Scooby Doo reboot! Among others, the Black Friar, the Goblin Friar, the Rose Lady, the White Lady and a flock of rooks containing the souls of monks are said to enjoy bed and breakfast at Newstead Abbey.