Chance to win overnight stay at Nottingham hotel to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The competition, which runs until June 6, gives a family of four the chance to win an overnight stay at the Lace Market Hotel, the chance to sample some of the finest food and drink in Nottingham at the Cosy Club, experience 1,000 years of history at Nottingham Castle and the opportunity to test your skills at Lost City Adventure Golf.

The competition comes after Visit Nottinghamshire and the Nottingham BID partnered up with local businesses to help promote multi-night stays and day trips into the city.

Those wishing to enter should go to the Visit Nottinghamshire website, www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk, and answer the competition question about Nottingham to be in with a chance of winning.

The stay includes a night in the elegant Lace Market Hotel in Nottingham

Kinga Kapias, marketing and communications manager at Visit Nottinghamshire, said: “We’re really pleased to be partnering with the Nottingham BID and local businesses to offer this fantastic overnight stay in Nottingham.

"Tourism and Travel is incredibly valuable to the local economy supporting thousands of jobs here in the city so it’s important that we make sure we work together with partners and business to promote the city’s wonderful offer.”

Alex Flint, CEO of Nottingham BID said: "Nottingham is the perfect place for a city break and has so much to offer, whether that’s enjoying a family meal out or discovering the city's rich heritage - there’s something for everyone.