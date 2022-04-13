Chance to try driving a bus for free at upcoming open day in Heanor

Trainee bus driver David Foster (left) and head of training Joe Maher.

Anyone keen to try driving a bus can have a go for free on a Trentbarton bus at the company’s open day on Saturday, May 7.

Buses will be manoeuvred around the yard at Trentbarton’s Heanor office and depot at Langley Mill so drivers can test their ability to start, stop, steer and reverse.

Drivers keen to have a go behind the wheel of a bus just need to bring their driving licence at any time between 10am and 4pm.

There is no need to book a spot.

There will also be food at the open day and lots of information about buses and the role of a bus driver.

All Trentbarton’s operations managers will be on hand to show drivers the ropes and bus drivers will help visitors to get on the move.

Jeff Counsell, Trentbarton’s managing director, said: “Lots of people might wonder what it’s like to drive a bus and here’s the perfect opportunity to try out their driving skills on one of our wonderful vehicles.

“We’re hoping lots of wannabe bus drivers will discover they have an aptitude for it.

“They’ll pilot one of our buses – it might be a rainbow one, or maybe a H1 – with guidance from a member of our highly skilled driving team.

“Drivers who enjoy the experience and think it might be a career for them will be able to discuss the job, the training and the rewards with one of our recruitment team.”