The event on Saturday, May 14, is free and will run from 1pm until 4pm at the club at Pheasant Hill, Mansfield.

There will be organised tennis sessions with coach Gareth for all age groups, mini tennis for under 8s from 1pm until 2pm, junior tennis for nine to 12-year-olds from 2pm until 3pm and cardio tennis for teens and adults from 3pm until 4pm. All equipment provided.

Junior club members on the courts at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club

You can reserve your place for one of the sessions by visiting www.lta.org.uk or you can just come along on the day.