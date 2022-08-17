'Man found on fire' in Kirkby in medical emergency
Nottinghamshire police have released a statement – confirming that a medical emergency in Kirkby was due a resident being found on fire in the street.
An air ambulance was called to the scene of a medical emergency in Kirkby yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, August 16).
Christian March, the communications and engagement officer for Nottinghamshire police, said: “A man found on fire in a street is receiving hospital treatment for injuries not currently believed to be life-threatening.
”Emergency services were called to the incident in Kingsway, Kirkby – around 4.10pm yesterday.
”Members of the public also came to the man’s aid. He currently remains in a stable condition.
”Police are not currently treating the incident as suspicious and support is being provided to the man’s family.
”Anyone who saw what happened or who has any information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 514 of 16 August 2022 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”