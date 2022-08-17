Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a medical emergency in Kirkby yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, August 16).

Christian March, the communications and engagement officer for Nottinghamshire police, said: “A man found on fire in a street is receiving hospital treatment for injuries not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Police have issued a statement about the incident

”Emergency services were called to the incident in Kingsway, Kirkby – around 4.10pm yesterday.

”Members of the public also came to the man’s aid. He currently remains in a stable condition.

”Police are not currently treating the incident as suspicious and support is being provided to the man’s family.