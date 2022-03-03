During March 2022, people living and working in Shirebrook are being asked what it is like to live and work in Shirebrook, how the town centre and Market Place could be improved and how the environment within and around the town could be enhanced.

To promote this new style of planning consultation the council is trialling a new web based consultation platform for the Shirebrook Growth Plan Initial Consultation Exercise.

Coun Steve Fritchley, leader of Bolsover District Council, said “We have published our ambitions within our Vision Bolsover prospectus that will see the district and our communities prosper and benefit, and the proposed Shirebrook Growth Plan is one way of delivering on these ambitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your views are wanted on a proposed Growth Plan for Shirebrook

“This Growth Plan will outline our ideas for how the town will change over the next five-years and beyond and make Shirebrook an even better place to live and work. We want to improve our town centre and Market Place, one of the largest in the country, and ensure that local communities see the benefits of good sustainable residential and employment growth.

“In doing this, we want to continue our track record of innovation and by trialling new ways of engaging our community and showing good leadership, we can develop places such as Shirebrook and create a better future for you, and a better future for our children.”

The Initial Consultation Exercise on the Shirebrook Growth Plan runs until Thursday, March 31, and responses should be made through the web based consultation platform where possible.

A public drop-in session will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at the Shirebrook Leisure Centre between 3pm and 7pm and council officers will be available at Shirebrook Contact Centre on Thursday, March 10, 17, 24 and 31, between 10am to 4pm.

For more information visit www.bolsover.gov.uk.