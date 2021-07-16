Ashfield meditation teacher Millie Broome has created 'Out of the Mud Meditation' to share the ‘calming and transformational’ effects that meditation has on the mind and body.

She is leading 50 minute guided sessions focusing on techniques including body scanning, mindfulness and breath work.

Body scanning involves paying attention to parts of the body and bodily sensations in a gradual sequence from feet to head. Mindfulness can help boost mental wellbeing by paying attention to the present moment, thoughts and feelings, and the world around, whilst breath-work, involves the conscious control of breathing influencing mental, emotional or physical states.

It is known for reducing feelings of anxiousness, stress and tension and relaxes the mind, body and soul.

“A few years ago I went through a rough patch of severe anxiety and panic attacks. I tried the usual path but found this wasn't right for me, so I looked for more holistic routes and thought I'd give meditation a try,” said Millie who is 21.

"I felt the effects of relaxation right away and with steady, regular practice I managed to pull myself out of a dark place, thanks to meditation. It allows you to look inwards and build self awareness.

As a social media manger for a global company, Millie finds meditation in beautiful locations like the reservoir help her ‘switch off ‘and help with her ‘work-life balance.’

“Mediation helps you to relax, it can ease anxiety, reduce depression and can even ease physical pains,” she said.

"Mindfulness helps people to find a moment to themselves. I hope the reservoir sessions will help people by creating a safe space for relaxation, mindfulness and awareness."

Participant Harriet McKenzie-Williams, 52, from Skegby, a managing director of a financial consultancy firm, said: "I’ve attended online and face to face sessions with Millie, and I have to say that with the stresses of life, especially at the moment whilst we are all living with this weirdness, it has been a life saver.

"Unlike other such sessions I have attended, Millie makes each one different and every session teaches us something new. Not only do I leave refreshed and ready to face the world again, but I leave having learned something new about my body, my perceptions of the world."

"The classes helped me make time to promote my mental health, which took a knock during winter lockdown. I've also found a class allows me to safely meet others, and build time for meditation in the less structured life we find ourselves in. It's nice to have a local class too."

Millie added: “King’s Mill Reservoir is a peaceful location with a sensory garden as part of the recently-built Mill Adventure Base alongside calming water, light breezes and the grounding effects of nature make it the perfect place to practice.”

Millie also has runs online membership sessions with videos on her website.

The Mill Waters Project support Millie’s weekly reservoir sessions, set up by Ashfield District Council. They run on Thursdays, starting August 5, 7.10-7.50pm (arrive early at 7pm) at £5 per session.

Places are limited, to find out more contact [email protected]