Mansfield Woodhouse fundraiser's plea 'help Spud's mum' keep home after cancer ordeal
A ‘much loved’ Mansfield Woodhouse mental health nurse who has battled breast cancer now faces the worry of losing her home.
An appeal has gone out to help ‘kind and caring’ 47-year-old Lisa Gunn.
The popular nurse is known in Mansfield Woodhouse for her work and cancer fundraising - despite having a breast removed and undergoing gruelling cancer treatments which left her with heart failure, diabetes and cataracts
Despite what she has been through, Lisa may be forced to sell her home when health insurance currently paying her mortgage ends.
Lisa is also famous as ‘Spud’s mum’ – her rescued six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier Spud is a social media ‘star’ and regular at Mansfield Woodhouse pubs.Charity fundraiser Yvette Price Mear OLM is championing Lisa and Spud, and calling for donations to a GoFundMe appeal to help keep the pair in heir home.
Lisa was a mental health nurse for 30 years, working at the Millbrook Unit at Kings Mill Hospital, Rampton Hospital and as an NHS Direct 111 adviser. As a health visitor she also helped families.
In May 17, 2018, Lisa found a lump in her breast - initially thought to be a cyst – but it grew, and a barrage of tests, mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies followed.
After she started a new job as senior nurse at Thistle Hill Hall she got the devastating news – an aggressive breast cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.
Six months of gruelling chemotherapy was followed by a mastectomy.
Yvette said: “Lisa is the kindest most caring woman, it was typical of her when she started chemotherapy, she had her waist-length hair cut off to donate to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children.
Whilst seriously ill Lisa raised £2,000 for Macmillan and another £500 for a cancer support group.
Yvette said: “She even held a sweep-stake for people to guess the weight of the “boob she’d had removed!”
After losing her breast, four months of problems with wound healing followed, two months of Carboplatin Chemotherapy and three weeks of daily radiotherapy.
Yvette added: “Everyone loves Lisa and Spud to bits. We don’t want them to lose their home, she could be forced to sell.
“Post-pandemic we’re all feeling the pinch, every community has its heroes and heroines, we've got the much-loved Lisa and Spud.
"She’s amazing, she’s given so much to her community, a highly-regarded nurse, it’s her community’s turn to help her.
"Please donate to the GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/e4ba7db6 or help raise awareness. Arrange your own fundraising, workplace or pub whip-round, or just buy Lisa a lottery ticket.”
Lisa said: “I’m so embarrassed but grateful to Yvette and the community. I’ve had so many people do nice things, give me lifts, drop off food, chocolate oranges left in the plant pot outside, fish and chip deliveries. Thanks everyone, especially Lindsey Miller.
“I try to always be positive. I’m due a consultation to discuss my remaining breast removal, to level things up. I’ll do another sweepstake if that happens.
“Spud, is a lovable pooch, enjoys nothing more than a bag of pork scratchings at the pub and meeting people. He’s got his own sitting area at the Sunnydale and the Angel. He’s my best friend, he helps me get through it all, except when he snores!”