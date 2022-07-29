Chance to donate school uniform to help Sutton children before they go back to school

The back to school phase can be an expensive time for families, and as we head into the school holidays, the cost of new school uniform is often at the forefront of many parents’ minds.
So Idlewells Shopping Centre has introduced their new ‘Donation Station’ with the hope of alleviating the pressure of cost when it comes to sending children back to school.
Located in the heart of Idlewells Shopping Centre, between Cafe Moda and JD Sports, the ‘Donation Station’ is now open for donations of jumpers, polo shirts, shirts, ties, trousers, skirts, shorts, blazers, cardigans, dresses, pinafores etc.
The donated items will then be made available to those in need in the community.
Idlewells Shopping Centre would like to thank the woodwork students at ATTFE college for building the ‘Donation Station’ and to Kayleigh Gent for designing it.
A special thanks also goes to Pauline Copeland and Barry Marshall for their help with organising the build.
Stephen Salisbury, Idlewells Shopping Centre manager, said: “From time to time, we all need a little help and sometimes it’s hard to know where to turn.
"Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive at school and together we can provide the right start.
“We’re thrilled to be able to give those who need items of school uniform the opportunity to access them, whilst also reducing waste, therefore protecting the environment.”