Chance for engaged Mansfield couples to view Carr Bank Wedding Venue in the new year

Loved-up couples who are planning to tie the knot are invited to attend a wedding showcase in one of Mansfield’s most popular venues.

Carr Bank Wedding Venue, off Windmill Lane, will throw open its doors on Sunday, January 7, between 11am and 4pm.

Suppliers who will be attending the event include menswear and bridal suppliers, wedding cars providers, DJs, and venue stylists.

Mark Dowthwaite, venue manager, said: “Our winter open day is an opportunity for people to meet our dedicated events team and our most trusted suppliers, and explore all that our beautiful venue has to offer.

Carr Bank Wedding Venue in Mansfield, is hosting a showcase in January

“We are one of the most popular venues in Mansfield, and in fact, Nottinghamshire, and are so proud that we have already helped hundreds of couples to celebrate their special days.”

All visitors to the wedding showcase will get a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival, the chance to try a selection of canapés and a handy, information-packed tote bag to take home.

Anyone who makes a wedding booking between now and the Winter Showcase will receive an exclusive ten per cent off venue hire, and be in with a chance to win up to £5,000 off their wedding celebration.

Followers on the venue’s social media channels will also have a chance to win a lavish bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne.

Mark said: “We have worked hard to create a showcase that will inspire couples and their families and so we look forward to welcoming people through our doors in January.

“We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year.”