Future fire investigation dogs visit Nottingham Forest's City Ground stadium for training
Nottingham Forest welcomed some four-legged friends to its world-famous City Ground stadium – who were training to become fire investigation dogs.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:11 GMT
A tweet from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Dave and Alex have been at @NFFC City Ground with Giddy and Ginny, who are in training to become fire investigation dogs.
“They are trained to find flammable liquids at a scene.”
And an East Midlands Fire Dog tweet said: “Special thanks to Nottingham Forest Football Club for allowing us to train there.”