Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society has developed the plan to turn a disused underground Victorian reservoir into a state-of-the-art tourist attraction and education centre.

And Chad readers have been expressing their thoughts on the proposed plans on the Mansfield Chad Facebook page.

Royston Worstencroft said: “It's a wonderful idea for looking up at the stars, just don't look down as you will see Sutton-in-Ashfield, run down, needs investment and nothing sparkles.”

An artist's impression of how the new Sherwood Observatory in Sutton will look.

June Fletcher said: “They fix the potholes and they come back again. This will be something lasting, and good for the area.

"They are using extra money they've been given, potholes should be paid for out of the normal budget.”

Renata Mucha said: “Fabulous news and money well spent.”

However some people think other issues some be prioritised first.

Moore Liam said: “Feed the hungry, sort fuel bills, house the homeless, sort out some surestart projects for the future generations.”

Maureen Spencer said: “Feed the hungry first.”

Patsy Bray Ike said: “All potholes in Sutton need sorting and the money would be better off spent at housing for the homeless, instead of a science centre for Sutton.”

