Chad readers reaction to science discovery centre plans for Sutton
Plans for a new planetarium and educational centre at Sutton's Sherwood Observatory have taken a huge step forward after it was awarded a share of Levelling Up cash – and this is what Chad readers had to say about the news.
Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society has developed the plan to turn a disused underground Victorian reservoir into a state-of-the-art tourist attraction and education centre.
And Chad readers have been expressing their thoughts on the proposed plans on the Mansfield Chad Facebook page.
Royston Worstencroft said: “It's a wonderful idea for looking up at the stars, just don't look down as you will see Sutton-in-Ashfield, run down, needs investment and nothing sparkles.”
June Fletcher said: “They fix the potholes and they come back again. This will be something lasting, and good for the area.
"They are using extra money they've been given, potholes should be paid for out of the normal budget.”
Renata Mucha said: “Fabulous news and money well spent.”
However some people think other issues some be prioritised first.
Moore Liam said: “Feed the hungry, sort fuel bills, house the homeless, sort out some surestart projects for the future generations.”
Maureen Spencer said: “Feed the hungry first.”
Patsy Bray Ike said: “All potholes in Sutton need sorting and the money would be better off spent at housing for the homeless, instead of a science centre for Sutton.”
Andrew Parkin said: “You could buy a new school or a new train station in Ollerton."