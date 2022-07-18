And Chad readers have been expressing their thoughts on the proposed plans on the Mansfield Chad Facebook page.

Rachel Allen said: “What a waste of money. I’m sure there’s better things to spend money on, like getting homeless off the streets.”

Rosa Dalvadorez said: “I love the sundial, it is a symbol of the town. Why move it?”

An artist impression of the new Portland Square plans

Andy Sales said: “So, we had a raised planting area, that was removed to make way for what we have now. So someone had a light bulb moment, ‘I know, lets have a raised planting area, that would look great’.

"Well I have an idea too, how about a taxi rank that goes around the raised planting area, wouldn’t that be different?”

Rebecca Morris said: “I love the sundial. This makes me really sad.”

Charlotte Grace Billson said: “Hopefully not 'scrapped' but moved elsewhere. The sundial should be in a local park area where it actually gets the sun and would be nice to keep due to its representation of the local clock makers which used to be in Sutton.

“The area where the sundial Is now would make a nice place for outdoor tables and chairs for use by local cafe customers maybe, ideally undercover with a roof but roll-up sides for nice days. Would need locking overnight though. Deffo something practical should be done with the space to encourage shoppers to the town.”

Jonathon Alan said: “My grandad won the competition for the wording that accompanies the sundial, so I'll be slightly miffed if it just gets ripped up and forgotten about.”

Margaret Shipman said: “Spend the money on the roads.”

Kelly Gwynn said: “Another way to waste money.”

Kay Wallis said: “Another thing to waste money on.”

Shaun Florence said: “Throwing wasted money on top of the money wasted on building the sundial in the first place.”

Many readers suggested the sundial be moved to a new location, rather than being scrapped, however Coun Matthew Relf, executive member for Regeneration on Ashfield District Council, explained why this was not possible.

He said: “We have looked at the option of moving it but the top arm section is fibreglass which, at 27-years-old, is now very fragile and those in the know don't believe it would survive being moved.”

And some readers would be happy to see the sundial gone.

Carole Walters said: “I wish it could be back to how it used to be with raised flower beds and seating.

"The sundial was a complete waste of money and, to me personally and other family members no longer with us, it's a bit of an eyesore.”