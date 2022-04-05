Chad readers reaction to plans to create super-beer garden at Mansfield Wetherspoon's

And Chad readers have had a mixed reaction to the plans and have shared what they think on the Chad’s Facebook page.

Abigail Dearden said: “What an eye sore - absolute garbage idea. I could think of a million more ways better than this one to spend the money wiser.

"Plus not to mention the traffic disturbances which is a separate issue itself. For a project that really is not needed.

Micky Moore said: “Be good if they get England games on.”

Chris Moore said: “Bring back Coyote Wild with the dancing bar maids and the mechanical bull. Thursday nights have never been the same.”

Simon Christopher said: “The last of the original ballrooms in Mansfield to go. There was one other identical building to the Palais and that's already gone, this is the last, very sad.

"Amazing building and holds amazing history and memories as did the one on Belvedere Street (Venue 44).”

Kirstie Marie Hardwick said: “Yeah, heard it before, was meant to do this years ago but never have. Believe when I see it, will be brilliant if they did as Stag is a great pub and massively missing out on a beer garden but as I said, will believe when see it as said this about eight years ago.”

Jay Thompson said: “Be something to rival the Swan for England games.”

TJ Long said: “Oh no, gutted I've had some good nights in there. There is hardly any where to go in Mansfield as it is. Beer gardens are nice but only in good weather.”

Laura RH said: “Yes! Great idea. Mansfield is massively missing out on a decent beer garden, one where you're not feeling like you're sat in a car park. Only decent one is AndWhyNot.”