Chad readers react to news attacker who left Mansfield man with half his skull missing is being released from prison

A Mansfield man left with half of his skull missing following a brutal assault has spoke of his anger that his attacker is being released from prison - after just four months.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read

And this is what Chad readers had to say about the news on our Facebook page.

Donna Starr said: “That's awful, he needs to do all his sentence for the young man who's going to have to live with life changing injuries.”

Scott Bingley said: “Shocking justice system. Doesn't justify what he's put this man through mentally, not just his injuries.”

Branden Stromberg lost half his skull after a vicious assault by Kyle Stephenson in Bolsover.Branden Stromberg lost half his skull after a vicious assault by Kyle Stephenson in Bolsover.
Branden Stromberg lost half his skull after a vicious assault by Kyle Stephenson in Bolsover.
Carol Armstrong said: “Disgusting, no justice.”

Alan Holmes said: “Absolute joke. What is wrong with the justice system?”

Nicola Davies Mousley said: “Justice system is a joke.”

Jackie Bayman said: “I can’t see that justice has been served, four months for a horrific attack. “No, no, no, not enough.”

Kirsty White said: “Absolutely disgusting, he should be doing life for the attack.”

Pauline Meechan said: “The British Justice system is a joke. No one seems to even think about the human rights of the victim.”

Luna Loki TeeTee said: “Justice? What justice? So much for putting victims front and centre in the Criminal Justice System. What a joke our legal system is and no deterrent at all.”

Caroline Cutts said: “Should have served a lot longer. Can they appeal on the unduly light sentence?”

Mark Wilson said: “Can't someone challenge the dreadful poor sentence?”