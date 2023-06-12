Chad readers react to news attacker who left Mansfield man with half his skull missing is being released from prison

And this is what Chad readers had to say about the news on our Facebook page.

Donna Starr said: “That's awful, he needs to do all his sentence for the young man who's going to have to live with life changing injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Bingley said: “Shocking justice system. Doesn't justify what he's put this man through mentally, not just his injuries.”

Branden Stromberg lost half his skull after a vicious assault by Kyle Stephenson in Bolsover.

Carol Armstrong said: “Disgusting, no justice.”

Alan Holmes said: “Absolute joke. What is wrong with the justice system?”

Nicola Davies Mousley said: “Justice system is a joke.”

Jackie Bayman said: “I can’t see that justice has been served, four months for a horrific attack. “No, no, no, not enough.”

Kirsty White said: “Absolutely disgusting, he should be doing life for the attack.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline Meechan said: “The British Justice system is a joke. No one seems to even think about the human rights of the victim.”

Luna Loki TeeTee said: “Justice? What justice? So much for putting victims front and centre in the Criminal Justice System. What a joke our legal system is and no deterrent at all.”

Caroline Cutts said: “Should have served a lot longer. Can they appeal on the unduly light sentence?”