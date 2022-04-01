Chad readers have their say on King's Mill hospital staff car parking charges

The Government suspended charging NHS staff to park at hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic – but Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the charges can be reintroduced from today, Friday, April 1.

However, bosses at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals, said it was currently reviewing the issue.

Here is what Chad readers had to say about this issue.

Hospital bosses in Mansfield and Ashfield have pledged not to reintroduce parking charges for staff at the moment

Rosie Summers said: “And yet MP’s still get free parking at work. And help with their energy bills and a pay rise. Shocking!”

Karen Louise said: “Paying doesn't even guarantee a parking space. The car parks are also not secure.”

Teresa Wass said: “Car park companies should be ashamed of themselves, should be free to all staff.”

Clive Redfern said: “No one should have to pay to park for work especially the NHS workers in a hospital car park.”

Diane Blackett said: “Shouldn't charge for parking at hospitals period. It’s not like people choose to be there.”

Beverley Pilgrim said: “They make enough money on visitors parking. So all staff should get free parking.”

Paul Marples said: “It's so wrong to make NHS Staff pay to park.”

Nigel Hubbard said: “Disgraceful, shouldn’t be allowed to happen.”

Alan Holmes said: “No-one should have to pay for parking while at work.”

John Reeves: “Paying parking to work in a hospital, disgraceful.”

Callie Saxby said: “It was only put on hold because of Covid but I don’t see why we should pay £12 per month, straight out of our wages.

"We are at work. Then to top it off, some of the community midwives, who pop in to stock up their bags, are getting parking tickets, when they already have a permit.”