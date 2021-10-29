The vigil took place at the end of Morewood Drive in Alfreton on Thursday night and saw flowers being placed, balloons released and fireworks let off in honour of the 23-year-old.

He died on Wednesday after being detained by Derbyshire Constabulary.

Speaking to your Chad on Thursday, Chad’s brother Jerome said the family has ‘many concerns’ about his death and ‘a lot of questions we want answering urgently’.

Alfreton man Chad Allford sadly died after being detained by police.

Tributes left at the vigil included touching messages about Chad.

One said: “This is surreal. I can’t believe you’re gone. You will never be forgotten. Until we meet again, angel.”

Another read: "I was always very fond of you, Chad. You were a decent lad with a good heart. Much love.”

Following Chad’s death, Derbyshire Constabulary referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC independently investigates the most serious matters, including deaths following police contact.

In a statement, the watchdog said: “The IOPC has started an investigation after a 23-year-old man died following police contact at a residential address in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, on October 27.

“At around 5pm, Derbyshire Constabulary police officers detained a man who became increasingly unwell.

“An ambulance was called, and he was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

“The matter was referred to the IOPC and investigators attended the scene and the post incident procedure to being enquiries.

“Our independent investigation is in its very early stages.”

Officials have not released any further information at this time.